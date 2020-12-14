The Bills Beating The Steelers Puts Up Huge TV Ratings

The Buffalo Bills beating the Pittsburgh Steelers put up some huge TV ratings Sunday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the 26-15 win for the Bills peaked with an average of 15.142 million viewers on NBC as Josh Allen and company put in work against Pittsburgh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, those are some gigantic ratings for the NFL and NBC. That’s the definition of a win for everyone involved with “Sunday Night Football.”

When the NFL is getting numbers like this during the regular season, you know things are going well.

It’s also not too surprising. Buffalo and Pittsburgh are both national brands, and they both have insanely passionate fanbases.

The gigantic ratings make sense when you consider the millions of people invested in the game Sunday night.

The NFL might have gotten off to a slow start this season in the ratings, but business is booming at the moment. There’s no doubt about that.