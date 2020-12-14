Police Officer Delivers Pizza To ‘Hungry Citizen’ After Arresting Felon Delivery Driver

A California police officer made sure that one “hungry citizen” still got their pizza after police arrested the delivery driver.

Officer Datil of the Murrieta Police Department pulled over and arrested the unidentified driver. However, the officer soon realized the driver was also on his way to deliver a pizza.

“He [Officer Datil] pulled the driver over, only to discover he had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest AND was in the middle of a food delivery to a hungry citizen,” the department said according to a Friday Facebook post, according to Patch.

While Officer Datil handled the arrest, another officer, Officer McCarthy, “stepped in to fill the delivery drivers’ shoes and got the pizza to the hungry citizen,” the post read, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Customer Who Stopped For Takeout In Philadelphia Takes Out Robber With Single Shot, Police Say)

And lucky for the customer, the department said their “tip” was something that comes for free.

“The smile on the hungry citizens’ face was all the ‘tip’ needed to know we are doing our job,” the department said.