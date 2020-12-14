Cher Reveals A Man Once Tried To ‘Kill Her,’ Was Saved By Fans

Musician Cher claimed a man once tried to kill her, but that she was saved by two fans.

Cher recalled the time a man was waiting for her at the stage door in 1982 when she was appearing on Broadway in an interview published Monday by The Guardian.

Cher says man tried to kill her in New York during the 1980s https://t.co/5uMzoALI25 pic.twitter.com/kyYM4olas4 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 14, 2020

“I had a man try to kill me,” Cher told the outlet. “I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing Come Back To the Five and Dime on Broadway.” (RELATED: Cher Attempts To Volunteer For USPS, Missions Seems Unsuccessful)

“I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back,” Cher told the outlet. “He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said, ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you.’ Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away.”

Thank God there were two fans there to save Cher. I’m not sure I would have been as brave as them, but our world would not be the same if Cher didn’t exist in it.

It does seem a little odd that Cher didn’t have any security with her at this point and was just available for someone to snatch like that.