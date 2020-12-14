$2,875 Coat From Taylor Swift Album Cover Has Already Sold Out

The coat that Taylor Swift wore on her album cover for “Evermore” retails for $2,785 and has already sold out.

The 31-year-old pop singer definitely got everyone’s attention when she dropped her ninth studio album Friday along with a snapshot of the cover on Instagram showing the back of her head with her hair in a braid and over an orange and brown plaid wool coat. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

In just a few hours, that coat from Stella McCartney sold out on the website FarFetch, according to the Independent UK in a pice published Monday.

“The secret is out: we can finally share @TaylorSwift is #InStella on the cover of #evermore, the sister album to #folklore, as part of our ongoing shared commitment to conscious fashion,” a post on social media from the fashion designer read. “She is wearing sustainable pieces from our 23 Old Bond Street Limited Edition Collection; inspired by our Runway Collection.” (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

“‘When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift,'” McCartney explained. “‘Creating the collection was effortless – a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever.'”

In a follow up post, the “Me!” hitmaker praised the designer for helping her create the perfect look for her surprise album.

“Stella is so creative,” Swift wrote in a post shared by McCartney. “I told her I had a secret project and she designed clothes that were EXACTLY what I imagined. I drove to her office, picked them up and took them into the woods!!”

The superstar singer also wore two other Stella McCartney coats for Evermore, including an oversized jean jacket, which fans can still buy for $1,323 on the same website.