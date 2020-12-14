Domino’s Pizza Gifts Over $1000 To Each Of Its Hourly Employees

More than 11,500 hourly Domino’s employees will receive up to $1,200 in bonuses during the month of December, according to Domino’s.

The bonuses will be given to eligible company-owned store and supply chain hourly team members, according to a press release Monday.

Domino’s giving hourly workers $1,200 holiday bonus https://t.co/Cf8yhZlalx pic.twitter.com/MLDuSHaIly — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2020

“We strive every day to uphold our values of doing the right thing and putting people first,” said Domino’s Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison in the press release.

Domino’s also gave bonuses to frontline workers at its company stores and supply chain centers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. (RELATED: Amazon To Give $500 Million In Bonuses To Employees Who Worked During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

“We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members. This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people,” Allison said in the press release.

As a result of increased sales during the pandemic, Domino’s previously announced that the company was hiring an additional 30,000 employees.

During the summer, Domino’s donated more than 10 million slices of pizza to first responders, frontline workers, and those in need through their “Feed the Need” program.