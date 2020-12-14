Dan Mullen Says Marco Wilson Throwing A Shoe Was ‘Part Of The Football Move’

Florida football coach Dan Mullen had a bizarre reaction to Marco Wilson costing the Gators the game against LSU.

Late in the game, it looked like Florida had halted LSU’s advance, and then all hell broke loose when Wilson tossed a shoe down the field. He was flagged, the Tigers picked up the first down and proceeded to kick the game-winning field goal. Mullen’s reaction? It was a football move! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Marco Wilson blew the game and Florida’s playoff hopes because he randomly decided to launch a cleat downfield after getting a stop on 3rd down in a tie game #LSUvsUF pic.twitter.com/rsyd3lKled — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) December 13, 2020

Mullen said the following about the situation, according to a Sunday tweet from Matt Zentiz.

I went back to watch the play and he made the tackle and part of the football move, the kid’s shoe was in his and and he kind of threw it and jumped and celebrated with his teammates…I don’t think there was any intent to taunt and it wasn’t like was throwing it at their sidelines or doing any of that.

Dan Mullen on the Marco Wilson penalty from last night: pic.twitter.com/nEFBF190Su — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 13, 2020

Of all the excuses Mullen could have gone with, I’m not sure why he chose to say Wilson was making a football move.

It’s not like Wilson dropped the shoe on the ground. He launched the thing down the field like he was out there playing QB.

There is literally no defense at all for what Wilson did, and he cost Florida a shot at the playoff. Now, even with a win over Alabama in the SEC title game, the Gators still have no shot.

I sure hope that Wilson’s football move was worth it!

That FS7 managed to power through the fog last night. Still can’t believed this happened. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/RJcYFWj0Ze — Drew Marsh (@drewmarsh18) December 13, 2020

What an insane situation, and I have no doubt at all that Florida fans are furious! Welcome to life as a college football fan.