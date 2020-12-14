Doctor Brittany Busse Explains How Weekly Religious Attendance Boosts Mental Health — And How To Fight The Season Blues

Dr. Brittany Busse, a mental health expert and associate medical director at WorkCare, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about a Gallup poll regarding Americans’ mental health, and how weekly religious services boosted mental health.

“There have been a variety of stressors that have contributed to a decline in our mental health,” Busse said. “We do have the financial stressors for many people. Many people are out of work or maybe seeing less work than usual.”

“There’s the increased stress of isolation and distancing that we have during this time,” she said. “Community is really an important fact, which would be why that one group you saw the increase in where people have extensive community and a sense of purpose, they may actually receive a benefit in their mental health.”

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

HISTORIC: Trump Does It Again, Israel And Morocco Normalize Relations

‘I’m Very Nervous’: Trucking Company Owner Expresses Vaccine Distribution Fears

EXCLUSIVE: Guillen Family Attorney Discusses Fort Hood Report, Key Findings Into Base Culture