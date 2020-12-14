ESPN Gives USC A 44% Chance Of Making The Playoff

ESPN believes USC has a legit shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Right now, the Trojans are 5-0 and will close out the season Friday night against Washington. Will they make the playoff with a win? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Well, ESPN’s FPI has the Trojans with a 44% chance at this current moment of making the playoff!
I hate to sound mean here, but I fail to see any situation where an undefeated USC team makes the playoff. Even at 6-0, why should they go?
Look at the teams they’ve played this season. They’ve played nobody with a pulse, and Washington will be their first tough team of the season.
Yet, we’re supposed to buy that they’re a playoff team? Yeah, I’m just not. I’d rather put Texas A&M or a 7-1 Indiana team in over USC.
At least A&M and Indiana have both played some legit games. USC hasn’t played anyone. Hell, I’d rather take Cincinnati by a mile over the Trojans.
I don’t care if USC goes undefeated or not. You absolutely can’t put them in the playoff with the schedule they’ve played. It’d be an absolute joke.