ESPN Gives USC A 44% Chance Of Making The Playoff

ESPN believes USC has a legit shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Right now, the Trojans are 5-0 and will close out the season Friday night against Washington. Will they make the playoff with a win? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, ESPN’s FPI has the Trojans with a 44% chance at this current moment of making the playoff!

I hate to sound mean here, but I fail to see any situation where an undefeated USC team makes the playoff. Even at 6-0, why should they go?

Look at the teams they’ve played this season. They’ve played nobody with a pulse, and Washington will be their first tough team of the season.

Yet, we’re supposed to buy that they’re a playoff team? Yeah, I’m just not. I’d rather put Texas A&M or a 7-1 Indiana team in over USC.

At least A&M and Indiana have both played some legit games. USC hasn’t played anyone. Hell, I’d rather take Cincinnati by a mile over the Trojans.

I don’t care if USC goes undefeated or not. You absolutely can’t put them in the playoff with the schedule they’ve played. It’d be an absolute joke.