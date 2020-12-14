Golfer Grabs A Golf Ball Sitting On The Tail Of An Alligator

One golfer thought it was a good idea to snatch a ball off of the tail of an alligator.

In a YouTube video posted by NBC2 News, a golfer at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral went up to a gator with a ball resting on its tail and took it back!

As you can imagine, the alligator didn't like being touched and quickly scampered off. Watch the insane video below.

Of all the stupid things you could do on a golf course, this decision has to be right near the top of the list.

You know what you do if your ball lands on an alligator? You let it stay there. You don't go try to get it.

There's not a golf ball on the planet worth losing an arm over. There's just not. I don't care what the ball means to you, once it gets near an alligator, just let it be!

Luckily, this guy made it out just fine, but that doesn’t mean he made a smart choice.

Next time, let it be and you won’t have to risk losing your limbs to an alligator! This shouldn’t even be a tough call!

H/T: BroBible