Gonzaga Is Number 1 In The Week 4 AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Moves Up To 12th

Gonzaga is still the top-ranked team in college basketball.

The week four AP Poll dropped Monday, and the Bulldogs were still ranked number one. Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas rounded out the top five. The top five teams remained the exact same as last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As for my beloved Wisconsin Badgers, we moved up one spot to number 12 after earning a tough win over a very good Rhode Island team last week.

The climb to the top takes a lot of steps, and we’re chipping away one day at a time.

Am I happy about being ranked 12th? Of course I’m not pumped about being outside of the top 10. I’m not pumped about it at all.

However, that’s what happens when we drop a game to Marquette that we should have won. If you want to be ranked in the top four, then you have to look and act the part.

We lost to Marquette, and we dropped down the ladder.

Now, the Badgers have a game Tuesday against Loyola, and then we’ll get to work against the B1G. We might not be in the top 10 right now, but I don’t expect it to stay that way for long. Let’s get to work!