Gunmen Reportedly Kill 27, Burn Down Hundreds Of Homes Amid Nigerien Elections

Attackers burned down at least 800 homes and killed at least 27 people in the southeastern region of Diffa in Niger on Saturday, according to a United Nations statement made Monday.

The U.N. did not attribute the actions to a particular group, according to Reuters. However, a local official blamed the attack on Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Niger voted in long-delayed municipal and regional elections Sunday the day after an attack by the Boko Haram jihadist group claimed at least 27 lives according to local officials, and two weeks ahead of a landmark presidential election https://t.co/31U76KrI2i — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 13, 2020

Boko Haram is known to have been active in the region for more than a decade, according to the U.N.

National Nigerien authorities have not yet offered a comment on the attack, Reuters reported. The attacks come amid local elections in the African country, which will hold its presidential election on Dec. 27. (RELATED: US Sanctions Two Iranian Intelligence Officers For Abduction And Probable Death Of Former FBI Agent)

Violent attacks are not uncommon in the region. An American citizen was abducted in the country in October. Two of his captors, who were not thought to be associated with Boko Haram, were recently arrested in neighboring Nigeria. Nigeria was also subjected to an attack on a school Friday that left hundreds of children missing.