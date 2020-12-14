Ivanka Pitches In At Farmers To Families Food Box Delivery Event In Virginia

Ivanka Trump pitched in and helped hand out boxes of food Monday at a Farmers to Families Food Box delivery event in Woodbridge, Virginia, amid the pandemic.

"Our Farmers to Families Food Box program continues to feed billions of meals to families in need across the Nation – over 3.2 Billion to date!" the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of pictures from the day's event.

“Grateful to spend the morning this Holiday Season in VA passing out boxes loaded with fresh [and] nutritious food sourced from local farms,” she added.

Ivanka was joined by Pastor Paula White along with Pastor Bill Baker, Pastor Rob Seagears, and Pastor Jerome Smith as the group handed out boxes of fresh meat, produce and dairy to those in need in the area, according to a White House press release.

The first daughter then joined the group after they left the distribution site and went door-to-door to deliver boxes to those who were unable to travel to the event, the release added.

In a second post from Ivanka, she shared pictures of the group delivering the goods to those homes.

“To date, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has delivered over 125 million boxes of food to more than 16,000 non-profit, food bank and faith-based organizations,” according to the White House press release.

In a clip shared by the Associated Press, the first daughter handed out the food boxes and can be overheard wishing people a “Merry Christmas.”

