Jalen Hurts Will Start Sunday Against The Cardinals

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) receives a snapped ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start this upcoming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a solid showing Sunday against the Saints, head coach Doug Pederson told the media Monday that Hurts will keep the job for at least another week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I predicted, Hurts gets to keep his starting job for at least one more week, and it’s 100% the correct call from the Eagles.

Hurts looked the part Sunday during the win over the Saints. He looked like a quarterback that commanded the offense and led his guys.

The reality of the situation is that the Eagles need a boost. They need to do something because Wentz just wasn’t working out.

Doesn’t mean he can’t bounce back, but you can’t put Hurts back on the bench after how he looked against New Orleans.

Until further notice, it’s the Jalen Hurts show in Philly, and it should be a lot of fun to watch.