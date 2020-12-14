Jalen Hurts Will Start Sunday Against The Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start this upcoming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

After a solid showing Sunday against the Saints, head coach Doug Pederson told the media Monday that Hurts will keep the job for at least another week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch live as Head Coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media. https://t.co/uCxAghZv5z — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 14, 2020

Jalen Hurts will start again Sunday vs. Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2020

Jalen Hurts will start again this week vs the Cardinals. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 14, 2020

The starting QB for #Eagles this Sunday in Arizona .. not a surprise. It’s @JalenHurts . Doug Pederson made announcement this afternoon. Absolutely NO surprise. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 14, 2020

As I predicted, Hurts gets to keep his starting job for at least one more week, and it’s 100% the correct call from the Eagles.

Hurts looked the part Sunday during the win over the Saints. He looked like a quarterback that commanded the offense and led his guys.

Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles in an upset win over the Saints, 24-21 ???? 17/30

273 total yards

1 TDs Philly has their QB of the future? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/htpGyexI2h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

The reality of the situation is that the Eagles need a boost. They need to do something because Wentz just wasn’t working out.

Doesn’t mean he can’t bounce back, but you can’t put Hurts back on the bench after how he looked against New Orleans.

Until further notice, it’s the Jalen Hurts show in Philly, and it should be a lot of fun to watch.