Rep. Jim Jordan Rips The Hypocrisy Of Bars Violating Curfew While NFL Fans Can Attend The Cleveland Game

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan commented on the hypocrisy of some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions in a tweet Monday.

Jordan pointed out that you can’t watch the full Monday night Browns game at a bar since restaurants have to close down by 10 p.m., but fans can watch the full game at the stadium.

Want to watch the Browns game tonight at your favorite restaurant or bar? Sorry. You’ll only get to see the first half before Ohio’s curfew kicks in. But if you go to the game, you can stay! Makes so much sense. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 14, 2020

“Want to watch the Browns game tonight at your favorite restaurant or bar? Sorry. You’ll only get to see the first half before Ohio’s curfew kicks in,” Jordan tweeted. “But if you go to the game, you can stay! Makes so much sense.” (RELATED: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Calls NFL’s COVID-19 Rules A Double Standard)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s curfew order extends until Jan. 2, but variances will allow several outdoor sporting events to take place during the time period, including Monday night’s football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, according to FOX 8.

“Spectators at these events wear masks, they are socially distanced,” DeWine said, the outlet reported. “There’s added safety that they are in a large venue and that they are held outside.”

Dive Bar general manager Justin Costanzo claimed the curfew is not “a level playing field.”

“The biggest problem I have in this is, it’s none of the rules, since we’ve followed them to a T. It’s the curfew. It’s not a level playing field,” Costanzo told FOX 8.

“We don’t even know if we’re going to stay open past pregame, because I don’t want to have that awkward conversation with the group of people sitting at the bar that they have to leave at halftime,” he added, according to the outlet.