Kevin Costner Won’t Reveal If He’s In Season 4 Of ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner won’t open up about whether or not he’s in season four of “Yellowstone.”

As fans of the hit Paramount Network show know, John Dutton’s fate hangs in the balance after the insane season three cliffhanger. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Costner recently appeared on “Good Day New York,” and when “Yellowstone” was brought up, he wouldn’t say much.

“I can’t say. There’s an ending that you’re gonna see, hopefully it’s a powerful one for you,” Costner explained. You can watch his full comments below.

I don’t want to read into his comments too much, but it kind of sounds like John Dutton isn’t going to be around too much longer.

At the very least, we now know from Costner’s comments that there will be a concrete ending for the head of the Dutton clan.

If “Yellowstone” killed off John Dutton, it’d be one of the most insane moves in TV history. Talk about dropping a bomb on fans.

I’m not even sure where the show would go without John Dutton running the show. Would Kayce take over completely? I legit have no idea.

The good news is that season four has finished filming, and now we wait on the edge of our seats for new episodes, which I’m guessing will arrive summer 2021!

I can’t wait!

