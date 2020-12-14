Editorial

Keyontae Johnson Remains ‘In Critical But Stable Condition’ After Collapsing, ‘Is Following Simple Commands’

Feb 26, 2020; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is congratulated by fans as they beat the LSU Tigers at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Florida star Keyontae Johnson is still in critical condition.

Johnson collapsed this past Saturday during a game against Florida State for no apparent reason, and was rushed to a hospital in Tallahassee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team provided an update late afternoon and announced that he’s now back in Gainesville for medical care. The Gators stated in parted that Johnson “continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further testing.”

You can read the full statement below.

While this isn’t the update that I think we were all hoping for, it’s still trending in the right direction. We were all hoping that he would be out of the hospital very quickly.

Clearly, he’s going to continue to need medical care for the time being.

It’s tough to put into words how scary what happened to Johnson is. Elite athletes aren’t supposed to be collapsing for no clear reason.

It’s not normal for anyone to do that, and it’s damn sure not normal for an athlete in their prime to collapse.

Let’s all hope he’s out of the hospital as soon as possible.