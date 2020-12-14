Keyontae Johnson Remains ‘In Critical But Stable Condition’ After Collapsing, ‘Is Following Simple Commands’

Florida star Keyontae Johnson is still in critical condition.

Johnson collapsed this past Saturday during a game against Florida State for no apparent reason, and was rushed to a hospital in Tallahassee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

The team provided an update late afternoon and announced that he’s now back in Gainesville for medical care. The Gators stated in parted that Johnson “continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further testing.”

You can read the full statement below.

While this isn’t the update that I think we were all hoping for, it’s still trending in the right direction. We were all hoping that he would be out of the hospital very quickly.

Clearly, he’s going to continue to need medical care for the time being.

Florida #Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout. He has been stretchered off the floor. UF players are crying in a huddle right now. — OnlyGators.com ???? Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 12, 2020

It’s tough to put into words how scary what happened to Johnson is. Elite athletes aren’t supposed to be collapsing for no clear reason.

It’s not normal for anyone to do that, and it’s damn sure not normal for an athlete in their prime to collapse.

#Gators F Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during the UF-FSU game and was taken to a hospital, is in critical but stable condition, UF officials tell @SINow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2020

Let’s all hope he’s out of the hospital as soon as possible.