Majestic Video Shows Madison Covered In Snow

An awesome video of Madison, Wisconsin is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted Sunday by @TheSamLi, the state capitol building in Madison can be seen covered in snowing and then lighting up.

Watch the majestic video below.

Caught the lights changing on the Wisconsin Capitol during our first snowstorm. ❄️ #MadisonWI pic.twitter.com/cLKJkYkWWI — Sam Li (@TheSamLi) December 13, 2020

It really doesn’t get much more beautiful than that. It really doesn’t. For those of you who don’t know, the capitol building is up State Street a few blocks away from the edge of campus.

So, when you’re walking around in that area, you can see it slightly elevated up. It’s a pretty cool site/area to enjoy.

This video is also a perfect reminder of how beautiful Madison is during the entire year. In summer, we have the lakes and great weather.

In the winter, snow blankets the entire area and really adds a special spark to Madison. Sure, it’s cold as all hell, but it’s still pretty damn awesome.

Props to @TheSamLi for shooting the awesome video and showing the whole world how great Madison is during the winter.