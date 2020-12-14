More Than 16,000 Christmas Trees Handed Out To Military Families Across The Country

More than 16,000 Christmas trees were handed out and delivered to military family members at bases all across the country this year thanks to the Trees for Troops program.

At Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, military families got to have a brighter Christmas amid the pandemic after the program gave away trees to 80 military families in the area as part of the national program, according to WXOW.com in a piece published Sunday.

The piece noted that things went smoothly amid the pandemic this year, as families drove up in their cars to get their Christmas Trees.

Check out the list of bases receiving trees this year grouped by branch of service and then alphabetical by state! a href=”https://t.co/o1pQLgCuls”>https://t.co/o1pQLgCuls #trees4troops #christmastrees #christmas #holidays #troops pic.twitter.com/AdY5x4qztJ — Trees for Troops (@Trees4Troops) December 3, 2020

Thank you all for sharing your beautiful pictures with us of your Christmas trees! pic.twitter.com/zvQ0iWAMmt — Trees for Troops (@Trees4Troops) December 12, 2020

According to the group’s website, this year alone they had planned to hand out some 14,500 trees to families at 79 military bases across the U.S. with trees donated from 27 states and provinces in Canada — and ended up handing out over 16,000.

“We delivered our final trees to bases on December 11,” a tweet from the group read. “We ended up providing 16,073 free Christmas trees this year! What a wonderful, inspiring year. Thank you to all of the farms, retail lots and other supporters that provided all the trees.”

We delivered our final trees to bases on December 11. We ended up providing 16,073 free Christmas trees this year! What a wonderful, inspiring year. Thank you to all of the farms, retail lots and other supporters that provided all the trees. pic.twitter.com/lHj4tI6K8g — Trees for Troops (@Trees4Troops) December 13, 2020

“Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers,” a statement on the website read about the program.

“Christmas Tree growers have been providing free trees for military families for years,” it added. “In 2005, FedEx contacted the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable branch of the National Christmas Tree Association, and wanted to be involved in the foundation’s mission. Together the two organizations expanded the idea of providing Christmas Trees to military families, and Trees for Troops was born.”