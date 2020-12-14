Report: Saints Won’t ‘Rush’ Drew Brees, Want QB To Make ‘Full Recovery’ Before Being Put Into Lineup

The New Orleans Saints reportedly won’t “rush” Drew Brees and want the QB to make a “full recovery” before being put into the starting lineup.

“New Orleans is in no rush to bring back Drew Brees and there’s still no timetable at this time for when he might play again as he recovers from his 11 fractured ribs and punctured lung, per league sources,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post Sunday on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Brees was hoping to return next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Saints want to see their veteran quarterback make a full recovery, be able to throw without any limitations and have complete range of motion before they consider reinserting him into New Orleans’ starting lineup,” his post added. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

“Until that happens, the Saints are prepared to continue playing with Taysom Hill as long as they need, including today at Philadelphia against the Eagles,” Schefter concluded.

Saints‘ record after Sunday’s 21-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles sits at 10-3. The New Orleans team has already clinched a playoff position. Sunday’s loss puts the team at the number 2 seed position just behind the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL.com.

The team is getting ready to play a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday who have clinched the playoff birth and after Sunday’s 33-27 victory against Miami Dolphins, the 12-1 team has clinched the AFC West Division Championship spot.