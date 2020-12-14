Project Lincoln’s Steve Schmidt Compares Trump Supporters To ’20s Or 30s’ Nazi Germany

MSNBC contributor Steve Schmidt compared supporters of President Donald Trump marching in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to blackshirts or brownshirts from Fascist Italy or Nazi Germany in the “1920s or 1930s.”

Schmidt, a member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, appeared Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” with host Nicolle Wallace to discuss violence that erupted as pro-Trump demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters Saturday.

“But we should all be terrified of what we saw this weekend in Washington, D.C., and we should think about it,” Schmidt said.

WATCH:

“What is it that we saw this weekend in Washington? What was it? They weren’t wearing brown and black uniforms like they would have in Italy or in Germany in the 1920s or 1930s, but they’re the same people,” he continued. “What we saw was right-wing violence in the nation’s capital. This is political violence. This is a fascistic organization.”

Schmidt went on to condemn the more than 100 Republican lawmakers who signed onto the failed Texas “junk lawsuit” attempting to block the certification of electors as having “crossed the Rubicon.” (RELATED: MSNBC Contributor Steve Schmidt Calls Tucker Carlson A 2024 GOP ‘Frontrunner’)

“It’s a political declaration, and it’s a declaration of repudiation against our independence, against a fundamental and most notional ideas and ideals of the country,” Schmidt said. “And that political declaration is one that you can’t walk back from. They’ve crossed the Rubicon, so to speak.”

“We can never lose another presidential election to these people again, because maybe next time the leader will be more able, more competent, and the plan will look more detailed and more organized and less like a farce,” he concluded.