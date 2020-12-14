REPORT: The Detroit Pistons Release LiAngelo Ball

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly cut LiAngelo Ball.

According to James Edwards, the Pistons waived the middle Ball brother late Sunday night after he didn't appear in two preseason games.

Per sources, the #Pistons have waived Anthony Lamb, Louis King and LiAngelo Ball. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 14, 2020

Well, LiAngelo’s time with the Pistons didn’t last long at all. He just signed with them before the start of the preseason.

Now, he’s reportedly a free agent again and on the hunt for a new job after not appearing in a second of preseason action.

The good news for LiAngelo Ball is that there does seem to be serious NBA interest in him. He obviously isn’t near the level of LaMelo or Lonzo, but buzz is growing after it looked like he had limited NBA upside.

So, I’m sure he’ll get another crack at a roster. At the very least, he can head to Europe and make some money.

We’ll see where LaVar’s middle son lands, but I’m sure he’s not done playing just yet.