Report: Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant And Expecting Second Child With Husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband James Matthews, a hedge fund manager.

A source close to the family shared with Page Six in a piece published Monday, that Pippa, the sister of Kate Middleton, is “thrilled” that she’s pregnant again. (PHOTOS: ‘How To Play Croquet,’ As Explained By ‘Wicket’ Hot Pippa Middleton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” a source shared. “The entire family is delighted.” (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge and Matthews already have a 2-year-old son together, Arthur.

Middleton and James tied the knot in 2017 at a ceremony at St. Marks church in Englefield, England, that was attended by other members of the royal family.

In 2018, she gave birth to a baby boy after revealing that she and James were expecting their first child with a column she wrote in the Waitrose Weekend magazine, per the BBC. In the piece, she shared that she had not suffered the same severe morning sickness that her sister had experienced with all three of her pregnancies.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” Middleton wrote. “That meant I was able to carry as normal and continue my sports.”