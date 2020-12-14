Shia LaBeouf Reportedly ‘Conned’ Musician Sia Into ‘Adulterous’ Relationship

Singer Sia accused actor Shia LaBeouf of conning her into an “adulterous relationship.”

Sia revealed she entered into a relationship with LaBeouf after he allegedly claimed to be single, she tweeted Saturday.

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia tweeted. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

LaBeouf was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs Friday for “relentless abuse.” The lawsuit included allegations of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, according to The New York Times.

Sia acknowledged FKA Twigs’ allegations in a separate tweet. (RELATED: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf For ‘Relentless Abuse’)

“Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs,” she said. “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

LaBeouf denied the allegations made my FKA Twigs and allegations made by another ex-girlfriend.

“Many of these allegations are not true,” LaBeouf told The New York Times in an email.