Texas Electors Hear Unconventional National Anthem Performance Ahead Of Vote

Video footage showed a violinist performing the National Anthem before Texas electoral college voters on Monday.

The electoral college voters stood with their hand over their hearts while the violinist performed the National Anthem, according to the video footage.

Texas electors are listening to a violinist play the National Anthem.



All 38 of Texas’ electoral college votes were in favor of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, The Dallas Morning News reported. President-Elect Joe Biden secured the presidency after California’s 55 electoral college voters put him past the 270 necessary electoral college votes to win office, CNN reported. (RELATED: Texas GOP Chair Suggests ‘Law-Abiding States’ Form Their Own Union After Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit To Overturn Election Results)

After it was announced that Pence secured all 38 of Texas’ electoral college votes for vice president, Brendan Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office, played “America The Beautiful” on the violin, according to C-Span video footage.



A violinist performed “My Old Kentucky Home” while Secretary of State Michael Adams and the electoral college left the state Senate chambers, KFVS 12 reported Monday. The Kentucky electoral college members also voted for Pence and Trump.

