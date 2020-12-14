The Cowboys Won’t Fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys won’t fire head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to NFL on ESPN, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, and McCarthy's fate was brought up.

Jerry Jones’ son said, “there will be absolutely no change with coach Mike McCarthy” heading into the 2021 season.

I don’t really understand why people seem so convinced that McCarthy is going to be fired in the near future.

Look at the situation the Cowboys have been dealing with. Look at the cards they’ve been dealt. McCarthy had to deal with an unusual offseason, Dak Prescott injured his ankle, Andy Dalton had to miss time and the Cowboys are 4-9.

Is it an ideal situation? No, but I’m not going to be convinced that if a different coach was there that the results would be much different.

Most teams get much worse when they lose their starting quarterback and then the backup misses time.

Bringing McCarthy back is the right call to make at the end of the day. If he flames out in 2021, then get rid of him.