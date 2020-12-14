‘She’s A Doctor Of Education, Which Means Basically Nothing’: Tucker Carlson Pans Biden Family’s ‘Deep Class Insecurity’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson poked fun at the blowback received by The Wall Street Journal after columnist Joseph Epstein suggested in an op-ed that she stop using the prefix “doctor.”

Epstein’s piece, titled “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.,” argued that since relaxed standards have eroded the credential, it no longer carries the prestige it once had. While it was roundly panned by Democrats and media figures as a “sexist attack,” Wall Street Journal editor Paul Gigot defended the op-ed and called the attacks “coordinated.”

“Don’t ask for advice on your coronary artery disease, because she’s not actually a physician, she’s a doctor of education which means basically nothing,” Carlson said during a Monday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment after playing a clip of “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg in March calling for Mrs. Biden to become Surgeon General before realizing she wasn’t a medical doctor.

WATCH:

“Jill Biden is not a doctor,” Carlson continued. “No. Maybe in the same sense Dr. Pepper is. In 2007 at the age of 55 she got a doctorate in education. So, she’s got the same degree as Dr. Bill Cosby.”

Carlson went on to quote Jill Biden explaining in 2009 that she earned her doctorate because she wanted mail to be “addressed to Dr. and Senator Biden.”

“In other words, Jill Biden was diagnosed with a very bad case of status anxiety, and she decided to cure that as so many do in our country with another pointless title,” he said before describing several instances of pushback against Epstein.

“But for all the performative outrage none of this is new. For years we have known about the Bidens, that they have deep class insecurity,” Carlson said. (RELATED: Men With PhDs Take To Social Media To Let Everyone Know They Have A Ph.D After Wall Street Journal Op-Ed Criticizes Dr. Jill Biden)

The Fox News host then played a clip from 1988 of Biden presumably on the campaign trail telling someone he has a “much higher IQ” than the person he was talking to because he “ended up in the top half” of his law school class.

“What’s so hilarious is how unbelievably touchy they are,” Carlson later told guest Lisa Boothe during a conversation on the topic. “They have no sense of humor about this. It’s like going up to a Panamanian general and asking where all those medals came from. You win a lot of battles, really? No, because they are self-awarded … Nobody cares about Dr. Jill, this is a threat to their entire system of credentialism.”