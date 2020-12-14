Washington Won’t Play In The PAC-12 Championship Game, USC Will Now Play Oregon

Washington won’t play in the PAC-12 championship because of coronavirus issues.

The PAC-12 announced Monday afternoon that the Huskies have been pulled from the PAC-12 title game against USC because they don't meet the minimum threshold to play.

Oregon will now play USC for the title. You can read the full statement below.

Things just keep getting worse and worse for the PAC-12! Arizona vs. Cal was already called off because of coronavirus, and now, the league’s title game has to be switched.

Instead of the Huskies battling USC for the title, they’ll now play Oregon.

The bad news for USC is that Oregon isn’t as good as Washington. There seems to be the belief that USC has a shot at the playoff, but they have no quality wins.

Now, the best win they would have had all season is gone, and they’ll play the Ducks instead. If USC’s dreams weren’t already dead, they almost certainly have to be now.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on Fox!