Will Smith Plays Santa Claus For Teen Diagnosed With Cancer

Will Smith played Santa Claus and surprised a teen who has been diagnosed with cancer with a PS 5 and a dance from Jason Derulo.

It happened Monday when the 52-year-old actor’s second season of his Snapchat series “Will From Home” premiered. In the clip from TMZ, we see Smith and Derulo along with a very excited 14-year-old Aiden who has just opened a present from the superstar with the game system in it before it was even available. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

WATCH:

Aiden was diagnosed earlier this year with cancer and his dad, Chuck has been working hard to keep his spirits up during those weekly chemotherapy treatments. (RELATED: Will Smith In The Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Bright’)

But due to the pandemic, it has been more challenging as the teen’s dad hasn’t been allowed to be in the room with him. So, Chuck has worked hard to keep a smile on his kids face by dancing outside his room.

In the clip, we see a snippet of Smith and the “Savage Love” hitmaker dancing together. The piece noted, that Derulo showed Aiden and his dad some dance moves before the “Bad Boys” star asked the teen to open a package he sent to him and inside was the PS 5 surprise along with a $10,000 donation to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center.

Season 2 of the “Men In Black” star‘s series will also include other star-studded visits from some of Will’s pals, including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Ludacris and more.