Wisconsin Will Play Louisville This Upcoming Saturday At 12:00 EST On ESPN2

The Wisconsin/Louisville basketball game is back on!

The Badgers announced Monday afternoon that we will now play the Cardinals this upcoming Saturday at 12:00 EST on ESPN2.

The game had previously been scheduled for last week, but was canceled because of coronavirus issues that Louisville was dealing with.

It’s about damn time we got some good news in the world of sports. I had really been looking forward to this game before it was canceled, and now it’s back on.

Unfortunately, the game as scheduled against the Cardinals couldn’t happen because of coronavirus, but now we’re back on!

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. We’ve had solid non-conference opponents in Marquette and Rhode Island, but Louisville will be by far our toughest test.

You can catch the game at 12:00 EST Saturday on ESPN2. You know I’ll have beers on ice and be ready to roll with Wisconsin.