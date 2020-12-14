Wisconsin Will Play Loyola This Tuesday Night After The UNI Game Gets Canceled

Wisconsin will play Tuesday night against Loyola.

The Badgers were supposed to play UNI this Wednesday, but the game has been canceled because of coronavirus issues.

Wisconsin announced Sunday night that we’ll now play Loyola this Tuesday night at 8:00 EST on BTN.

You have to respect the hell out of how fast the Badgers have moved now twice this season when it comes to replacing canceled games.

Wisconsin moved with lightning speed when Louisville had to cancel, and we ended up playing Rhode Island.

Now, UNI is out the door because of COVID issues, and Loyola has accepted the challenge on 48 hours of notice.

While I fully expect to crush the Ramblers, I have to tip my cap to them for accepting the challenge. Most teams would want no part of the Badgers on short notice.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on BTN. It’s going to be a fun one.