Wisconsin Opens As A Huge Favorite Over Minnesota

Wisconsin is favored by a staggering amount against Minnesota this Saturday.

In the latest odds out of Vegas, the Badgers have opened as 10.5-point favorites over the Gophers, which seems like a shocking spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I have no idea why we’re even favored at all. Have the oddsmakers watched our last three games? We’ve looked terrible.

Yes, I expect us to win, and I understand the fact that it’s a rivalry matchup. The stakes are high, and I live for this stuff.

However, I see no reason to believe that we deserve to be favored by 10.5 points. Our offense can’t move the ball right now at all.

We went from tearing up Illinois and Michigan to struggling like hell to simply pick up first downs. Now, we’re favored by double digits against Minnesota.

Yeah, you can color me skeptical when it comes to whether or not we’re going to cover this one.

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on BTN this Saturday. Let’s end this season on a high note and crush our rivals. I’d love nothing more.