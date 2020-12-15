Alabama Remains Number 1 In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama is still the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The latest rankings for the playoff dropped Tuesday night, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are still number one. Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the top four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas A&M and Iowa State are the first two teams out of the field at five and six.

Once again, the top four stay the exact same, and I think there’s a very good chance it’s the field we actually see.

Alabama and Ohio State are both going to dominate their respective conference title games. It would be shocking if either lost.

Assuming Notre Dame is in no matter what, I think Clemson also wins, and that puts both teams in the playoff.

As a betting man, I’d bet just about anything that the top four are the four we see in the playoff. I could be wrong, but it’s what I’d bet on.

Let us know in the comments who you think will make the field! Right now, I’d say the top four looks perfect!