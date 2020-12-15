At-Home Fitness Gear That’s Still On Sale For An Extra 20% Off

Whether you’re still working off that “quarantine 15” or simply want to start 2021 off strong, this at-home workout gear will help you reach your fitness goals in no time. And at prices like these, they make for great last-minute gifts this holiday season — even if it’s for yourself.

Be sure to use the coupon code GREEN20 for 20% off!

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym – $143.20

Designed to mimic all the fancy weight machines at the gym, this workout system uses a folding platform and resistance bands to help you trim and tone right at home. And since it requires virtually no set-up, you can take it with you anywhere.

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $143.20 (reg. $179) with the code GREEN20.

Iron Chest Master Fitness System – $77.59

Using the magic of Arc Movement® Technology, this workout system strengthens the muscles and joint systems in your chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and core. And since it was created by Coach Ron Williams, you can bet it’ll whip you into shape.

Get the Iron Chest Master Fitness System for $77.59 (reg. $119) with the code GREEN20.

EMS 6-Pack Abs Stimulator – $15.99

Ditch the painful sit-ups and opt for this muscle stimulator that uses electromagnetic pulses to tighten and tone your abs. Simply wear it underneath your clothes for 15 to 20 minutes a day and you’ll start noticing a change in just four weeks.

Get the EMS 6-Pack Abs Stimulator for $15.99 (reg. $79) with the code GREEN20.

MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps – $199.20

Combining both aerobic and resistance training, this workout tool gives you an immersive full-body workout, and all you need is a doorway. It even works with virtual apps so you can run with a coach and partake in other fun activities.

Get the MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps for $199.20 (reg. $399) with the code GREEN20.

THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout – $95.99

Designed to mimic the chopping motion, this innovative workout tool, which is shaped like an axe, stimulates muscles in your back, shoulders, arms, and core. You can even adjust the weight loads based on the way you hold it and can follow fun workouts on its accompanying app.

Get THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout for $95.99 (reg. $139) with the code GREEN20.

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer – $109.59

Shred pounds and flatten your tummy with this innovative workout gadget that can sculpt your core in just seven minutes a day. It has varying resistance levels depending on your own comfort level and even comes with an accompanying training app.

Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer for $109.59 (reg. $179) with the code GREEN20.

NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer – $31.99

No matter what your workout space looks like, whether it’s your bedroom, office, or even the park, this dynamic workout system uses straps and buckles to tone muscles and increase flexibility. It even comes with an exercise sheet to give you some great workout suggestions.

Get the NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer for $31.99 (reg. $47) with the code GREEN20.

EDGE Suspension Trainer – $43.19

Use this kit’s versatile fitness bands to tone and strengthen your upper body right at home. Complete with an included door anchor, this at-home workout system is great for everyone and can support the weight of up to 1,300 pounds.

Get the EDGE Suspension Trainer for $43.19 (reg. $149) with the code GREEN20.

SmartRope: LED-Embedded Jump Rope (Black) – $63.99

A far cry from the jump ropes you played with as a kid, this smart device counts every jump and even tells you how many calories you burn along the way. You can even sync it to your other smart gadgets and health systems to keep you on track and motivated.

Get the SmartRope: LED-Embedded Jump Rope in black for $63.99 (reg. $79) with the code GREEN20.

Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness: Total Transformation Kit – $34.39

Why resort to plastic surgery when you can activate over 57 different facial muscles, changing the shape of your jawline, all on your own? This biting system includes varying levels of resistance and can noticeably reshape your face and neck in just 20 minutes a day.

Get the Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness: Total Transformation Kit for $34.39 (Reg. $149) with the code GREEN20.

BEACHBELL: Multi-Weight Portable Kettlebell (2-Pack) – $79.99

Ergonomically designed to give you a maximum workout, this kettlebell can be adjusted to any weight up to 35 pounds based on the amount of sand you put in it. Great for full-body workouts, this workout tool can help you burn calories, tone muscles, and build strength.

Get the BEACHBELL: Multi-Weight Portable Kettlebell (2-pack) for $79.99 (reg. $110) with the code GREEN20.

WearBands™ 3-Level Base System – $55.96

This high-performance military-grade belt uses three strong resistant bands to help you activate muscles all over your body and burn over 30% more calories than you typically would with other workouts. And since you can use it anywhere, it’s great for using at home or while traveling.

Get the WearBands™ 3-Level Base System for $55.96 (reg. $79) with the code GREEN20.

Rubberbanditz Exercise Dice + Fitness Bands – $19.99

Add a little bit of excitement to your workouts with these versatile resistance bands of varying strengths and multiple dice to give you workout and rep suggestions.

Get the Rubberbanditz Exercise Dice + Fitness Bands for $19.99 (reg. $29) with the code GREEN20.

SmithShaper® SQUATX™ MAX Plus 85-Exercise System – $103.99

Likely the most dynamic at-home full-body workout system you’ll find on the market, this fitness gear features a SQUATX™ PRO Exerciser, a TR-BAR™ Plus, and a SmithShaper® Super Pad for protecting your knees and elbows as you work out. And you can use it anywhere!

Get the SmithShaper® SQUATX™ MAX Plus 85-Exercise System for $103.99 (reg. $229) with the code GREEN20.

ABLE: Advanced Bodyweight Leverage Equipment – $77.59

Ideal for home workouts, high-intensity interval training, sports training, and beyond, this dynamic system uses innovative tools to help you tone and strengthen your core, back, legs, arms, and more. And with no setup required, you can get your fitness on just about anywhere.

Get the ABLE: Advanced Bodyweight Leverage Equipment for $77.59 (reg. $96.99) with the code GREEN20.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.