Billionaire Swears Under Oath That He Didn’t Blast ‘Gilligan’s Island’ To Annoy His Neighbor

Billionaire investor Bill Gross swore under oath Monday that he did not blast the theme song to the 60’s television show “Gilligan’s Island” in order to annoy his next door neighbor.

The 76-year-old founder of the investment company, PIMCO and retired “bond king” testified under oath regarding his reported feud with his next-door neighbor, tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq, the New York Post reported. Gross denied any accusations that he escalated their feud over a glass sculpture by blasting music at high volumes.

Gross’ testimony, however, directly contradicted testimony from Towfiq and two Laguna Beach police officers. One of the police officers reportedly admitted that the music was so loud that it drowned out noise from nearby traffic.

In addition, Gross’ girlfriend, Amy Schwartz, reportedly admitted that they had played the theme song to “Gilligan’s Island.” Schwartz explained that since first learning that the opening credits to the 60’s classic sitcom were filmed at the harbor near their home in Newport Beach, the song has become important to them, according to the Orange County Register. (RELATED: Billionaire Philanthropy Organization Wants To Know What Is In Your Gun Safe)

“We loved the song,” Schwartz explained in her testimony. “It was a happy song with a catchy tune.”

Gross also testified about a text message he sent to Towfiq in which he reportedly threatened to play nightly concerts if there wasn’t peace between them. Towfiq claims the text was meant to persuade him into dropping his complaints about Gross and the net Gross put in place above the glass sculpture on Towfiq’s property.