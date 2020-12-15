US

Border Patrol Rescues 23 Illegal Immigrants From Trains

Customs And Border Patrol Keep Watch At U.S.-Canada Border

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Bradley Devlin Reporter
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents from the Hebbronville Station in Texas rescued nearly two dozen illegal immigrants from freight train cars during an inspection, according to Fox News.

The CBP agents first discovered 12 illegal immigrants hiding in two grain hopper cars, according to a CBP statement. Eleven more individuals were found hiding in freight cars during an inspection of another train just hours later.

Before rescuing the 23 illegal immigrants from the train cars, CBP agents determined the individuals had no way of escaping the trains by themselves because the compartments could only be opened from the outside, Fox News reported.

CBP later determined that the 23 illegal immigrants were trying to cross into U.S. territory from Mexico and Guatemala, according to Fox News. None of the individuals found in the car were wearing PPE equipment, and underwent a medical screening upon being freed from the cars, Fox News reports. (RELATED: Human Smuggling Attempt Stopped By Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies In Texas)

CBP warned the public about the dangers associated with attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by train in a statement. “This dangerous method of illegal entry into the United States by illegal immigrants is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” the CBP statement said.

Around 150 individuals were found last month trying to enter or were being smuggled into the U.S. illegally, CBP added according to Fox News.