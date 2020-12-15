Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Receives $100,000 From Tyler Perry For Defense Fund

Tyler Perry donated $100,000 to a fundraiser for legal defense fees for Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, according to reports.

Steve Romines, Walker’s attorney, received a call from Perry Sunday after he donated to the GoFundMe that was set up for Walker, USA Today reports.

A fundraiser for the legal defense of Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, received a significant contribution: $100,000 from Tyler Perry. https://t.co/NP6HF4Sk3O — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 15, 2020

“He saw that Kenny had been sued, and he felt like that was a miscarriage of justice,” Romines reportedly said.

On a call with Romines after the call from Perry, Walker reportedly said that he was thankful for the generosity.

The GoFundMe will provide funding for Walker’s lawsuit with Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dad Deletes GoFundMe Page For Family Restaurant Following Backlash)

In the lawsuit, Mattingly allegedly is seeking a jury trial, damages, and attorney fees.

Mattingly was shot in the leg by Walker on March 13 when police searched Taylor’s apartment and killed Taylor, reports USA Today.

“Generally, when somebody gets sued, an insurance company provides the defense, or in Mattingly’s case, the city provides the defense,” Romines said. “Kenny was going to have to pay for his defense out of pocket.”

Prior to Perry’s contribution, the GoFundMe reportedly had raised $600 of its $100,000 goal.