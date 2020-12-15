CNN’s Jim Acosta Yells At McEnany As She Leaves Press Briefing, Accuses Her Of Spreading Disinformation ‘Every Day’

CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to confront White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she was leaving Thursday’s briefing, accusing her of spreading disinformation every day.

McEnany began by responding to a question about Iran and the Middle East. She praised President Donald Trump and his advisors for their work on this topic while accusing the media of suppressing his success.

McEnany continued on to point out various big news that the media spent considerable time ignoring or underreporting – namely Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s close ties with an alleged Chinese spy and the Hunter Biden laptop story. (RELATED: ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta)

“Really interesting turn of events, and good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russian disinformation,” McEnany said of the Biden story after noting that the Justice Department opened an investigation into him for taxes and more.

At this point, McEnany ended the briefing and began to walk away from the podium. Acosta took this time to yell as McEnany left the room, accusing her of constantly pushing disinformation.

“Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?” Acosta yelled.

WATCH:

The White House correspondent did not receive a response and later hopped on Twitter to continue calling McEnany out.

“Fact check: There won’t be a ‘continuation of power,'” Acosta tweeted along with a video of McEnany explaining that Trump is ready for both a transition of power and a continuation. “That’s disinformation.”

WATCH: