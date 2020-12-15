Parents Reportedly Face Charges For Putting 60 Maskless Kids On Party Bus

Parents in Ohio face charges after loading a party bus with 60 maskless kids for their own child’s birthday party, NBC News reported.

The Mount Healthy, Ohio Police Department said in a Facebook statement that officers on their routine patrol saw an unmarked bus enter a shopping center Saturday. The officers, according to the statement, then witnessed approximately 60 unmasked kids who were not practicing social distancing get off the bus.

“Shortly thereafter, several fights broke out which necessitated calls for assistance from other police agencies,” the Mount Healthy Police Department said in the statement. “One juvenile attempted to strike Mt. Healthy Police Officer Dunn and was arrested.”

“Officers worked over the next hour to break up numerous fights and distance the juveniles,” the statement continued.

Police determined that the party plan originated on social media as an open invitation. The parents have been identified and are being charged with violating governor Mike DeWine’s orders. The Mount Healthy Police Department is “consulting with the Prosecutor’s Office in hopes of adding additional criminal charges for the parents and the others involved,” according to the statement. (RELATED: Biden Compares Wearing A Mask To Sacrifices In World Wars, Korean War)

“Parents – it is your responsibility to manage your children. Mount Healthy Police will not tolerate blatant law violations especially when such action endangers our community, our officers, and public health,” the police department said. “The Hilltop Plaza is not public property and should not be used without the permission of the owners,” the statement read.