Duke QB Chase Brice Enters The Transfer Portal

Duke quarterback Chase Brice is looking for another change of scenery.

According to Max Olson, Brice has entered the transfer portal after a single season with the Blue Devils. He threw for 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this past season.

Duke starting QB Chase Brice has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former Clemson QB is on the move again. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 14, 2020

I honestly thought that Brice was going to play very well at Duke. I thought he would be a very solid option for the Blue Devils.

Clearly, I was wrong because he didn’t have a good year at all, and the Blue Devils are currently 2-9. To say it’s been a disappointing campaign would be a major understatement.

Brice originally played at Clemson, but had to leave because there was no shot that he was ever going to play over Trevor Lawrence.

He headed to Duke and won the starting job, but had a terrible year. Now, he’s looking for a new place to play.

He has a ton of talent, but he just needs to figure out a way to put it all together. We’ll see where he lands, but it might be time for him to head to a G5 team.