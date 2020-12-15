Durham, North Carolina Named The Best City In America For Christmas

Durham, North Carolina is apparently the best city in America when it comes to celebrating Christmas.

WalletHub released its rankings for the best cities for Christmas, and Durham came in at number one. San Jose, Honolulu, Oakland and Raleigh rounded out the top five. That means North Carolina accounted for 40% of the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The rankings were determined based on a formula combining safety, traditions and food, observance and generosity.

I seriously don’t know anything about Durham, but I find it hard to believe that a city in North Carolina takes the cake when it comes to Christmas.

I find that incredibly difficult to believe.

Christmas is best celebrated in areas where it’s so cold that going outside might kill you. Simply opening your front door is a threat to your life.

That’s when we’re at our best when it comes to dominating Christmas.

While I know people from North Carolina, and they’re all great people, I’m not buying these rankings at all. I’m just not.

Christmas in Wisconsin is lightyears better than Christmas in any state with warm weather for most of the year. You wake up, there’s a few feet of snow on the ground, it’s cold as all hell, you get a cup of hot apple cider and start opening gifts.

There’s nothing better.

Am I just overreacting here? Let me know in the comments! I have a feeling most of you will agree with me.