REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs 5-Year, $228.2M Deal To Stay With Milwaukee Bucks

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly sign a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal is worth $228.2 million, making it the largest in NBA history, according to The Athletic reporter Shams Charania.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo confirmed he was staying in Milwaukee in a tweet Tuesday.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo finished the season by being awarded MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same year. Only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have ever won both awards in the same year.