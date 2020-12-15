High-Ranking Republican Wants The Vaccine Brought To Capitol Hill

Republican Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a vaccination program for essential workers in the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported Tuesday.

Davis wrote Monday that the House should have a vaccine program like those that states, communities and businesses have, according to the letter provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“As an essential branch of government, it is vital that our institution returns to full functionality and that our Members and essential staff are provided a transparent vaccination plan to not only ensure the continuity of operations, but the health and safety of our committed workforce,” Davis wrote.

Davis wrote that giving “the House’s high-risk and frontline essential workers” the vaccine is an obligation to keep staff healthy and safe, according to the letter. Davis also wrote giving the workers the vaccine is essential for the House to keep running.

“Additionally, implementing a clear plan will signal to both the private and public sector that the House has confidence in the vaccine. I have every confidence in our ability to rollout a successful program by the end of January based off the House’s existing flu vaccination model – a tried and trusted program that many House Members and staff are familiar with and benefited from,” Davis wrote in the letter.

Inbox: House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R) calls for vaccinations in the House to “signal to both the private and public sector that the House has confidence in the vaccine” pic.twitter.com/9ppp3Ay6kx — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) December 15, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine last week after a key panel approved the vaccine’s safety by a wide margin. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine departed a Michigan manufacturing facility on Sunday, FOX Business reported. (RELATED: Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine Over 90% Effective, Company Says)

The FDA released data on Tuesday confirming Moderna’s vaccine is safe in fighting the coronavirus. The data verified that the second vaccine vaccine was 94.1% effective regarding its clinical trial that had almost 300,000 participants.

Ashley Phelps, Republican communications director for the Committee on House Administration told the DCNF that Pelosi “has not responded but we just sent the letter last night.”

“I expect she’ll get asked about it in her weekly press if not before,” Phelps told the DCNF.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said to CNN last week that talks were continuing then over when Congressional members are getting the vaccine, CNN reported. Hoyer also said to CNN that he was unable to give details.

Capitol Hill hasn’t been informed regarding how many coronavirus vaccines are going to be ready, a Capitol official said to CNN.

Pelosi’s office didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s email request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.