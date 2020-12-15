REPORT: Kidnappers Nabbed After Their Car Broke Down With 10-Year-Old Victim Inside

A 10-year-old girl from Idaho was found in Wyoming after her kidnapper’s car broke down Sunday, according to reports.

An Amber Alert went out for the girl from Idaho Falls, Idaho Friday, The State reports.

Wyoming Highway Patrol was reportedly alerted of the Amber Alert after authorities believed the suspect to be heading towards Pueblo, Colorado. (RELATED: Kidnapper Chose 13-Year-Old Victim After Watching Her At The Bust Stop)

The trooper allegedly found a broken down car that matched the vehicle described in the Amber Alert near Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“The trooper spoke with the driver and received inconsistent and vague responses,” police said in a statement on Facebook. “The driver also initially told the trooper he was alone in the vehicle. The trooper detained the driver and again inquired if the female suspect from the amber alert was inside the car.”

A broken-down vehicle leads law enforcement to find an abducted child from a recent Amber Alert. On December 11, 2020,… Posted by Wyoming Highway Patrol on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Eugene Trujillo, the driver of the vehicle, later admitted to police that the child and another woman were inside the vehicle, according to The State.

Trujillo and the other woman, Gabriella Rodriguez, were reportedly both arrested following the incident.