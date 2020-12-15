Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match, Offers Him $50 Million

Jake Paul is fixing to get lit up by Conor McGregor.

Fresh off his victory over Nate Robinson, Paul released an Instagram video Monday night challenging McGregor to a boxing match, and it's an outrageous post.

You can watch the whole thing below.

Outside of the fact that he’s offering McGregor $50 million, everything about that post was absolutely outrageous and over-the-top.

McGregor is one of the best fighters to ever live. He’s arguably the greatest UFC fighter to ever step into an octagon.

Does Jake Paul really believe that he can fight Conor McGregor and realistically win? He might be bigger, but I’m not sure that’s going to be enough to save him.

McGregor should also 100% refuse to fight Paul unless it’s UFC rules. A boxing match? We’ve seen it before. There’s no real need to see it again.

If Paul wants to entertain us, then step into the octagon against McGregor. Of course, we all know that fight would last a few seconds.

Will this fight eventually happen? Maybe. We all know McGregor loves money, but it can’t be a boxing match. That’s too boring. Step into the cage, and let’s really crank this situation up to 100.