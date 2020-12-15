Jim Harbaugh Says He’s ‘Committed’ To Michigan

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t sound like he plans on leaving.

There's been a ton of chatter surrounding Harbaugh's future plans with the Wolverines after another incredibly disappointing season.

Well, it sounds like he wants to stick around in Ann Arbor. According to Tom VanHaaren, Harbaugh told the media talks about his contract have come up with recruits and the Michigan coach said, “My plan is (I’m) committed to Michigan.”

Harbaugh said conversations with recruits have come up about his contract. Harbaugh said, “My plan is (I’m) committed to Michigan. Have been and will remain. Warde and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract and that’s the truth, that’s where it stands.” — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 14, 2020

I had a phone call with a huge Michigan fan last night, and I told him I’m growing more and more confident that Harbaugh isn’t leaving the Wolverines.

He was in shock and disbelief, but it’s really starting to look like there’s a very high chance Harbaugh returns in 2021.

According to John Bacon, contract negotiations have already started on an extension.

What we know so far, from solid sources:

UM AD Warde Manuel has discussed with Jim Harbaugh a new contract with lower base salary and buyout, though with good provisions to hire top assistants and large incentives for performance. (1/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

Harbaugh can now accept, negotiate, or decline. At least five NFL teams have expressed an interest in hiring him – per usual – though not clear if any have made firm offers yet. (2/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

The fact Michigan is willing to keep Harbaugh around given his lack of success tells me there’s no better option on the table right now.

That’s bad news for fans because we all know they’re going to riot if he returns in 2021! Look how bad Wisconsin is, and they still decimated the Wolverines!

Things are a disaster in Ann Arbor, and it sounds like the head football coach won’t be changing.

I hope Harbaugh stays forever!