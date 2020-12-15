Editorial

Jim Harbaugh Says He’s ‘Committed’ To Michigan

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lionsat Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t sound like he plans on leaving.

There’s been a ton of chatter surrounding Harbaugh’s future plans with the Wolverines after another incredibly disappointing season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he wants to stick around in Ann Arbor. According to Tom VanHaaren, Harbaugh told the media talks about his contract have come up with recruits and the Michigan coach said, “My plan is (I’m) committed to Michigan.”

I had a phone call with a huge Michigan fan last night, and I told him I’m growing more and more confident that Harbaugh isn’t leaving the Wolverines.

He was in shock and disbelief, but it’s really starting to look like there’s a very high chance Harbaugh returns in 2021.

According to John Bacon, contract negotiations have already started on an extension.

The fact Michigan is willing to keep Harbaugh around given his lack of success tells me there’s no better option on the table right now.

That’s bad news for fans because we all know they’re going to riot if he returns in 2021! Look how bad Wisconsin is, and they still decimated the Wolverines!

Things are a disaster in Ann Arbor, and it sounds like the head football coach won’t be changing.

I hope Harbaugh stays forever!