Keyontae Johnson Is In Stable Condition And ‘Breathing On His Own’ After Collapsing On Court During Game

Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition and “breathing on his own” after he collapsed on the court during a game.

“Keyontae [Johnson] is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” the college basketball star’s parents, Nika and Marrecus Johnson, shared in a statement through Florida’s team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He even FaceTimed the team!” the statement from the Gators added. “We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.” (RELATED: Keyontae Johnson Remains ‘In Critical But Stable Condition’ After Collapsing, ‘Is Following Simple Commands’)

“We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress,” the statement continued. “We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate.”

The statement from Keyontae’s parents concluded with letting people know that they “are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone” who cares for their son and has “been praying for him.”

The college basketball star walked on the court Saturday during the game between the Gators and Florida State and completely collapsed, falling face first on the hardwood floor, according to ESPN.com.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

He was taken to the hospital and put in a medically induced coma, according to USA Today. By late Monday, the team had explained that he was out of the coma and “following simple commands” but remained in critical condition.