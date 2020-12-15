3 Dead, 4 Injured After Dump Truck Crashes Into Horse And Buggy

Police say a horse and buggy crashed into a trash truck in Lancaster, Pennsylvania Monday morning, killing three juveniles and injuring four.

The accident occurred in Little Britain Township around 8:00 a.m, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Seven juveniles were traveling west in a horse and buggy while a trash truck with one occupant was traveling south. However, the horse and buggy failed to stop at the stop sign at an intersection and instead kept going forward. The truck hit the buggy along the right side, and three of the passengers were pronounced dead, according to police.

All, attached is the most up to date Press Release regarding the triple fatal crash that occurred earlier this morning in Lancaster County. @fox43 @CBS21Lancaster @abc27News @WGAL pic.twitter.com/B7mXpn2ThQ — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) December 14, 2020

Of the unidentified deceased passengers, two were girls and one was a boy, according to WGAL 8. The deceased are reportedly siblings, a 15-year-old male, a 13-year-old female and a 6-year-old female, according to Lancaster Online. (RELATED: Pilot Who Went Missing After F-16 Crash Announced Dead)

The other four buggy passengers were taken to Lancaster General Hospital. The truck driver was uninjured and cooperated with the police, according to the press release.

A crash involving a pickup truck and horse and buggy killed one Amish teenager and injured three others in August, according to ABC 6.

Buggies are frequently used in Lancaster County due to the large Amish population, according to the report.