Lane Kiffin Says ‘There Have Been No Conversations’ About Taking The Auburn Job

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin hasn’t discussed taking the Auburn job.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn this past Sunday, and the Tigers need a new football coach. After a reasonably successful rebuilding season with the Rebels, some people think Kiffin might take the Auburn job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

He’s a noted rival with Nick Saban, and there are few rivalries bigger than Alabama/Auburn. Despite the speculation, it doesn’t sound like Kiffin is interested.

According to Michael Bratton, he told the media Monday afternoon that “there have been no conversations about” leaving the Rebels for the Tigers.

Lane Kiffin asked about speculation that he’s a candidate for the Auburn job: “There have been no conversations about that.” He said his mentor gave him advice on how to handle these situations: “I will not be the head coach at Alabama, so quit asking!” — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 14, 2020

Let me go ahead and end this speculation right now. Lane Kiffin isn’t leaving the Rebels for the Tigers. It’s just not going to happen.

Even though it’d put him across the line from Saban in a historic football rivalry, Kiffin is at home in Oxford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

It’s the perfect job for him. The fanbase is 100% committed to him, he’s bringing in talent and the Rebels are trending upward under his leadership.

I don’t see any major upside to him jumping ship to take over Auburn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Kiffin will be coaching Ole Miss in 2021, and I’d be willing to bet just about anything on it.