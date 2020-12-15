Man Escapes From Multiple Police Officers In Crazy Viral Video

A man has gone viral for his incredible getaway from multiple police officers.

In a video tweeted by @Stfu_Anajai, a man can be seen struggling with two police officers while trying to get on his ATV.

Despite their best efforts, the duo wasn't able to restrain the man and get him in cuffs. Not only could they not cuff him, he managed to just straight up escape!

What an absolute legend this guy is. Since the video was posted Sunday, it's been viewed north of a million times, and it's not hard to see why.

That dude fought the law, and did what very few people can do, which is win. The fact he outwrestled two cops and then completely escaped is outrageous.

Now, I'm not a guy who would ever encourage not listening to the police. When the police tell you to do something, you should do it.

Having said that, if you’re going to escape, then you might as well go out like a boss. I’d say outwrestling two cops and riding off on an ATV like Kenny Powers is jetski is about as good as it gets.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

H/T: Barstool Sports