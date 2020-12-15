‘What A Phony!’: Megyn Kelly Flames Debra Messing Over Wishing Rape On Donald Trump

Megyn Kelly laid into actress Debra Messing over a now-deleted tweet calling for President Donald Trump to be raped in prison.

“This woman actually spends half her time scolding ppl for not being sensitive enough to LGBTQ ppl (among others). Like most woke bullies, however, she’s perfectly happy to engage in bigoted attacks herself…just as long as the target is a Republican. What a phony,” Kelly tweeted. (RELATED: ‘How About A Word For His Victim?’: Megyn Kelly Unloads On Kamala Harris For Saying She’s ‘Proud’ Of Jacob Blake)

This woman actually spends half her time scolding ppl for not being sensitive enough to LGBTQ ppl (among others). Like most woke bullies, however, she’s perfectly happy to engage in bigoted attacks herself…just as long as the target is a Republican. What a phony. https://t.co/ZvguHGHa9u — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 15, 2020

The exchange began with a Dec. 10 tweet from Messing — which she has since deleted — expressing her desire that Trump “live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.”

When people accused her of making homophobic attacks, Messing responded with the following clarification (which she has also since deleted). (RELATED: ‘Baloney’: Dean Cain Isn’t Buying Apology From Debra Messing, Eric McCormack Over ‘Blacklists’)

She explained that she understood that rape was “an act of violence,” but went on to claim that “Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people.” Messing concluded that this was the first time she had ever wished such violence on someone, but repeated her wish that “the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators.”

Messing followed up with a third attempt, avowing her support for the LGBTQIA community and apologizing for “the offensive way” in which she had wished harm on President Trump.